Republicans move to fund ICE through Trump’s term

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Republicans in Congress have advanced a plan to secure long-term funding for U.S. immigration enforcement agencies, including the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)) and Border Patrol, through the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term.

The proposal marks an early step toward reopening parts of the Department of Homeland Security and resolving a partial government shutdown, according to lawmakers involved in the negotiations, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

The strategy allows Republican lawmakers to move forward without Democratic support by using a procedural approach designed to fund key agencies separately from broader budget negotiations.

If implemented, the plan would ensure continuous funding for immigration enforcement operations for several years, avoiding repeated budget standoffs.

Supporters argue the move is necessary to maintain border security and ensure operational stability for federal agencies responsible for immigration control.

Critics, however, say the approach could deepen political divisions and reduce opportunities for bipartisan budget agreements.

The proposal comes amid ongoing debate in Washington over immigration policy, border security spending, and the scope of executive authority over enforcement agencies.

The partial government shutdown has increased pressure on lawmakers to reach a compromise, though significant disagreements remain between parties.

Negotiations are expected to continue as both sides weigh funding priorities and political implications heading into the next budget cycle.

News.Az