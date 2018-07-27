Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3.4M for road construction in Astara
- 27 Jul 2018 14:24
- Economics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for construction of Ojakaran-Tulakuvan-Tangarud highway in Astara district.
According to the order AZN 3.4 million was allocated from the state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for construction of Ojakaran-Tulakuvan-Tangarud highway in Astara district.
The Ministry of Finance is to provide funding.
News.Az