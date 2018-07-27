Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3.4M for road construction in Astara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for construction of Ojakaran-Tulakuvan-Tangarud highway in Astara district.

According to the order AZN 3.4 million was allocated from the state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for construction of Ojakaran-Tulakuvan-Tangarud highway in Astara district.

The Ministry of Finance is to provide funding.

News.Az

