Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3.4M for road construction in Astara

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for construction of Ojakaran-Tulakuvan-Tangarud highway in Astara district.

According to the order AZN 3.4 million was allocated from the state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for construction of Ojakaran-Tulakuvan-Tangarud highway in Astara district.

The Ministry of Finance is to provide funding.

