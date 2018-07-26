Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 8M for road construction in Goychay
- 26 Jul 2018 14:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132628
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-allocates-azn-8m-for-road-construction-in-goychay Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for construction of Jayirli-Alpout highway in Goychay district.
According to the order AZN 8 million was allocated from the state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for construction of Jayirli-Alpout highway in Goychay district.
Finance Ministry is to provide funding, the Cabinet of Ministers – to solve the issues arisen from the order.
News.Az