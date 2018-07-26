Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 8M for road construction in Goychay

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 8M for road construction in Goychay

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for construction of Jayirli-Alpout highway in Goychay district.

According to the order AZN 8 million was allocated from the state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for construction of Jayirli-Alpout highway in Goychay district.

Finance Ministry is to provide funding, the Cabinet of Ministers – to solve the issues arisen from the order.

News.Az


