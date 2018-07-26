Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 8M for road construction in Goychay

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for construction of Jayirli-Alpout highway in Goychay district.

According to the order AZN 8 million was allocated from the state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for construction of Jayirli-Alpout highway in Goychay district.

Finance Ministry is to provide funding, the Cabinet of Ministers – to solve the issues arisen from the order.

News.Az

