Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Shabran

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-Russian border (6 km) -Padar highway in the Shabran district.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 1.1 million manats for the construction of the road.

