Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Shabran
- 05 Aug 2021 16:01
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-Russian border (6 km) -Padar highway in the Shabran district.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 1.1 million manats for the construction of the road.
News.Az