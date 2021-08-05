Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Shabran

Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Shabran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-Russian border (6 km) -Padar highway in the Shabran district.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 1.1 million manats for the construction of the road.

News.Az

News.Az