Army frees 360 people abducted by Boko Haram in Nigeria’s Borno state

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The Nigerian army says it has secured the release of 360 people abducted by the Boko Haram armed group earlier this year in the country’s northeast.

The rescue operation unfolded in a Boko Haram stronghold in the south of Borno state, the military said in a statement on Sunday. Forces descended upon the Mandara mountains where Boko Haram fighters were holding hundreds of people “under harsh conditions”, it said, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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Two infants “succumbed to exhaustion occasioned by the extremely challenging mountainous terrain” and the conditions they endured during captivity, army spokesperson Haruna Sani said.

“The remaining rescued abductees were successfully evacuated to safe locations for medical care and humanitarian support, marking a major operational success and a significant setback for the terrorist group,” Sani added.

The military statement said troops had gathered intelligence and used “psychological operations” to sow “mistrust within the insurgent ranks” before “the commencement of the assault phase”.

Several Boko Haram fighters fled into the surrounding mountains, while others surrendered, though the army did not say whether it completed arrests.

News.Az