Azerbaijani president awards employees of oil industry

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding employees of the oil industry.

APA reports that they were awarded for services in oil and gas industry on occasion of production of 2 billionth ton of oil.



Among the awarded persons are Gasimov Suleyman Mehrali and Mammadov Khalik Rafi. They were awarded with the second-degree Order of Labor.



Under another presidential order, the honorary title of “Honored Engineer” was conferred upon Adigozalov Elmirza Galamirza, Agasiyev Yagub Oruj, Huseynov Bahram Bahlul, Huseynov Ismayil Gadir, Imamaliyev Adalat Alishiraz, Gurbanov Fuad Haji, Mahmudov Gochali Teymur and Mammadov Giyas Zulfugar for services in oil and gas industry on occasion of production of 2 billionth ton of oil.

News.Az

