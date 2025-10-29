Azerbaijani president, UAE speaker hail deepening strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), praised the successful development of bilateral ties at the level of strategic partnership, highlighting Masdar’s investments in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector, SOCAR–ADNOC cooperation, and growing mutual investment.

During their meeting in Baku on Wednesday, President Aliyev also stressed that Azerbaijan will continue efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region and to expand transport connections, particularly along the TRIPP corridor, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Aliyev commended the UAE’s development as an exemplary model, crediting it to the visionary policy of the late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the consistent efforts of the country’s leadership. He recalled the 1994 meeting between Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the Casablanca Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, noting that the foundations of today’s relations were laid at that time.

Ghobash praised the organization of the international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Constitution, describing it as a clear reflection of Azerbaijan’s commitment to constitutional values and sovereignty.

He added that Azerbaijan’s development is the result of President Aliyev’s visionary policy, noting that the beauty and architecture of Baku left a deep impression on him.

The UAE Speaker also conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Azerbaijani head of state and people. In response, Aliyev expressed his gratitude and asked Ghobash to pass along his own greetings to the president and people of the United Arab Emirates.

