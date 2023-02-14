Azerbaijani psychologists helping earthquake victims in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Professional psychologists from Azerbaijan have been sent to Türkiye to help the earthquake-affected people, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told News.az reports.

Azerbaijani psychologists are providing assistance to the victims in Kahramanmaras, one of the provinces badly hit by the earthquake. The provision of psychological assistance is going on without interruption.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. On February 7, Türkiye declared seven days of national mourning for the quake victims.

