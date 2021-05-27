Azerbaijani servicemen fulfill tasks during "Anatolian Phoenix-2021" International Exercises (PHOTO)
- 27 May 2021 22:25
The “Anatolian Phoenix-2021” International Search and Rescue Exercises continue in Konya, Turkey.
On the next day of the exercises, servicemen of the Air Force involved in Search and Rescue operations have plotted data on the map in accordance with the scenario. The Naval Special Forces Units fulfilled tasks for various episodes.
News.Az