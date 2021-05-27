Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen fulfill tasks during Anatolian Phoenix-2021 International Exercises (PHOTO)

The “Anatolian Phoenix-2021” International Search and Rescue Exercises continue in Konya, Turkey.

On the next day of the exercises, servicemen of the Air Force involved in Search and Rescue operations have plotted data on the map in accordance with the scenario. The Naval Special Forces Units fulfilled tasks for various episodes.

