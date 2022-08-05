Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the International Army Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani servicemen are on a visit to the Russian Federation to take part in the “Tank Biathlon” contest to be held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” at the Alabino training ground in Moscow, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

As part of the “International Army Games-2022”, Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the “Sea Cup” contest to be held in our country, including the “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest (Kazakhstan) and the “Sniper Frontier” contest (Iran).

News.Az