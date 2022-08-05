Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the International Army Games
Azerbaijani servicemen are on a visit to the Russian Federation to take part in the “Tank Biathlon” contest to be held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” at the Alabino training ground in Moscow, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.
As part of the “International Army Games-2022”, Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the “Sea Cup” contest to be held in our country, including the “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest (Kazakhstan) and the “Sniper Frontier” contest (Iran).