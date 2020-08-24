Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani tank crew successfully hits targets at int’l contest (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani tank crew shows successful performance during the first day of “Tank Biathlon” contest held as part of the International Army Games-2020, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday. 

Chinese, Belarusian and Serbian teams tested their strength in the same division with Azerbaijani.

According to the terms of contest following the hit of 3 conditional targets, Azerbaijan's tank crew has covered specified distance on dedicated route in a short time.


