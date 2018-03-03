Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijanis in Russia join campaign to support Putin’s candidacy for presidency

Azerbaijanis in Russia join campaign to support Putin’s candidacy for presidency

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia have joined the campaign to support presidential candidate Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The event was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Russia as well as activists of the Azerbaijani Youth Union of Russia (AMOR), APA’s Moscow correspondent reported.

The participants raised Azerbaijani flags and placards reading as "Russian Azerbaijanis support Vladimir Putin.

It is worth noting that more than 130,000 people were present at the event.

