Azerbaijanis march in London to protest Armenian aggression

Azerbaijanis living in Britain on Tuesday held a rally in protest against the ongoing Armenian aggression.

The Azerbaijanis first gathered outside the BBC headquarters in London, APA reports.

Protesting Armenia’s latest military provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, the rally participants expressed support to the Azerbaijani Army.

The Azerbaijanis chanted slogans “My country is under occupation!”, “Stop Armenian Aggression!”, “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” and others.

A group of Armenians, who arrived at the site, attempted to commit a provocation. Their provocation failed after the London police intervened. The rally then continued.

