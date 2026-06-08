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Azerbaijan's FM heads to Istanbul for trilateral talks with Turkish, Georgian counterparts

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Azerbaijan's FM heads to Istanbul for trilateral talks with Turkish, Georgian counterparts
Source: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to attend and deliver a speech at the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, as well as hold high-level bilateral meetings.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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