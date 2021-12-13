Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium Business Development holds several meetings in Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has held a number of meetings in the State of Qatar, as part of his visit to the country.

During the meeting with First Vice Chairman of Qatar's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohamed Bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari, the sides exchanged views on further opportunities for cooperation, expanding relations between entrepreneurs by organizing mutual trade and business missions, as well as establishing a new platform for the development of trade relations between the SEMs (Small and Medium Enterprises) of both countries.

In his meeting with the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Development Bank (QDB) Abdulrahman Hesham Al Sowaidi, Orkhan Mammadov discussed the opportunities for cooperation and issues arising from the memorandum of understanding on cooperation signed between KOBIA and the QDB in St. Petersburg in June this year.

During the visit to Qatar, the representatives of KOBIA also familiarized themselves with the activities of business incubator established to support entrepreneurs in Qatar.

News.Az