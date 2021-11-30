Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Air Defense Units of the Azerbaijani Army carried out combat firing in line with the combat training plan for 2021, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az

The main purpose of the combat firing was to improve military personnel's skills in using anti-aircraft mounts and further increase the combat capability of the units.

Combat crews of air defense assets professionally fulfilled tasks on destroying detected air targets of an imaginary enemy by practical firing.

News.Az