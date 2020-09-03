Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency comments on taxi services regulations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The project on the regulation of taxi services, developed by Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency, is advisory in nature and is aimed at improving the activity in this sphere, the Baku Transport Agency told Trend on Sept. 3.

As a result of the implementation of the project, it is projected to solve such issues as ensuring the safety, health, and comfort of passengers at a higher level, as well as improving the working conditions of taxi drivers, increasing their social welfare and income, forming an attitude towards taxi services as a profession, transformation of competition based on dumping into the competition based on quality, ensuring of transparency, strengthening of the state control.

Thus, the fulfillment of the tasks arising from the resolution #73 of the Cabinet of Ministers will be ensured.

"The numerous appeals and proposals have been received from market participants and citizens over the past few days in connection with the project," the Baku Transport Agency added.

The Baku Transport Agency has decided to re-work on the project, taking into account the opinions and proposals.

News.Az





News.Az