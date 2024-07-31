Azerbaijan’s Central Bank says no plans to issue digital currency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Governor of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank Taleh Kazimov has announced that there are no plans to issue a digital currency.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kazimov Kazimov emphasized the importance of the technology behind digital currency, noting that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan continuously monitors developments in this area, News.Az reports.“We examine what central banks of other countries are doing and their achievements in this field. Digital currency poses questions regarding both operational aspects and the stability of the financial sector. At present, there is no successful digital currency product from any central bank,” he added.

