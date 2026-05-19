ASML nears rollout of chips made with High-NA tech

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ASML expects the first products manufactured using its new High-NA machines to arrive within the coming months, the company’s chief executive Christophe Fouquet said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fouquet made the remarks during a conference in Belgium organized by research firm imec.

According to Fouquet, the new High-NA technology is expected to reduce patterning costs, which involve creating the circuitry used in the world’s most advanced semiconductor chips.

He said the machines are designed to support both logic and memory chip applications, helping improve efficiency in the production of next-generation semiconductors.

ASML is widely regarded as the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced chipmaking equipment, and the rollout of its High-NA systems is considered a major step forward for the semiconductor industry.

News.Az