Baku–Tbilisi–Baku passenger train schedule announced

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The schedule for passenger trains operating on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route has been determined.

According to information released by Azerbaijan Railways, the timetable was agreed upon within the framework of a preliminary agreement reached between Azerbaijan Railways and Georgian Railways, News.az reports.

Under the schedule, trains will depart from Baku daily at 23:10 and arrive in Tbilisi at 08:41 the following day.

Trains departing from Tbilisi will leave at 21:00 and arrive in Baku at 06:24 the next day.

On the Azerbaijani section of the route, trains will stop at Baku Railway Station, Bilajari, Yevlakh, Ganja, Aghstafa and Boyuk Kesik stations. In Georgia, stops are planned at Gardabani station and Tbilisi Railway Station.

Additional information regarding the route will be provided to the public later.

News.Az