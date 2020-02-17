Azerbaijan's Defense Minister attends the opening of military facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Action Plan for 2020, construction work continues in military units.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening of another military facility that meets modern requirements.

It was reported that the storages for large-sized military equipment, a fuel-supply point and an open area for testing were established in the vehicle park of the military unit.

The Minister of Defense got acquainted with the conditions in the vehicle storages, as well as in the technical control, maintenance and repair points equipped with new equipment that are located in the park and gave relevant instructions.

News.Az

News.Az