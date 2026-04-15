Pentagon boosts Cuba plans if Trump orders intervention

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Recent reports indicate that the Pentagon is discreetly preparing for a possible U.S. military operation in Cuba, despite the ongoing war in Iran.

Two sources familiar with the matter told USA Today on Wednesday that contingency plans are being developed in case President Donald Trump orders an intervention on the island nation. Trump has not announced plans to invade Cuba, but has floated the idea, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sources also told Zeteo earlier this week that the Pentagon was given a directive straight from the White House to prepare for possible military action in the Caribbean.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on the matter and instead referred The Independent to U.S. Southern Command, the body responsible for military operations in Latin America. A spokesperson for Southern Command told The Independent that he didn’t “know anything about” plans involving Cuba.

The spokesperson highlighted a March congressional testimony by General Francis Donovan, the head of Southern Command, who denied the U.S. was actively rehearsing or planning for a takeover of Cuba.

Trump, who has ordered military operations in multiple nations during his second term — including Iran, Venezuela, Ecuador, Nigeria and Somalia — has frequently and openly mused about seizing control of the communist-run island.

Last month, he told reporters he believes he will have “the honor of taking Cuba,” adding he “can do anything I want with it.”

On Monday, the 79-year-old president said, “We may stop by Cuba after we’re finished with this,” referring to the Iran war, which negotiators are now attempting to resolve before the clock runs out on a two-week ceasefire.

News.Az