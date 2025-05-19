Azerbaijan’s digital development highlighted at Kazan int’l economic forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev participated in the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum".

Held under the theme “Digitalization: A New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation,” the forum focused on cooperation in international partnerships, finance and investments, transport logistics, tourism, education, and medicine. This year, particular attention was given to digital financial systems, News.Az reports, citing local media.

A high-level meeting of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia–Islamic World” was also held, with participation from OIC representatives. Discussions focused on developing a joint digital financial system, potentially paving the way for alternative international settlement mechanisms, including transactions in national currencies.

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev took part in the plenary session, where he shared insights on Azerbaijan’s digital development and the projects implemented in this area.

During the visit, Shahin Mustafayev held a number of bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk; Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov; Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev; and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation.

These meetings addressed the prospects for economic cooperation, development of bilateral and multilateral relations, enhanced transport and logistics capabilities, and the strengthening of ties between regional organizations. Special attention was given to joint initiatives in trade, investment, and digital technologies.

The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the country’s stand at the International Exhibition "Russia Halal Expo," Russia’s largest investment and infrastructure event. The exhibition serves as a vital platform for promoting business projects and fostering constructive dialogue among forum participants.

News.Az