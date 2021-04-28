Azerbaijan’s efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic in spotlight of Croatian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatia’s leading “Nacional” socio-political magazine has published an article by Azerbaijani ambassador to the country Fakhraddin Gurbanov titled “It is time for justice and solidarity”, highlighting Azerbaijan’s efforts to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing Coronavirus infection as a massive blow to the world’s political, social and economic development, the ambassador noted that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries that spared no efforts to confront the pandemic, as Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council (April 2020), Online Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group (May 2020), as well as the Special Session of UN General Assembly in response to COVID-19 pandemic at the level of Heads of State and Government (December 2020) were all held on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s initiative. “Moreover, Azerbaijan was one of the first states to join the COVAX initiative,” Gurbanov said.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus infection, the ambassador noted that Azerbaijan joined the voluntary vaccination under the World Health Organization, as well as rendered humanitarian and financial aid to more than 30 countries.

“Additionally, Azerbaijan supports the resolution adopted by UN Human Rights Council titled “Ensuring equal affordable, timely and universal access to vaccines in all countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic”, highlighting the equal distribution of vaccines to the world,” he added.

News.Az