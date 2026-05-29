Iran says 24 vessels transit Strait of Hormuz under IRGC coordination

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Twenty-four commercial vessels, including oil tankers and container ships, have passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours with coordination and security provided by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Iranian media reported.

According to Sepah News, the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said the vessels crossed the strategic waterway after obtaining the necessary permission and under naval supervision, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The statement said “smart control” of the Strait of Hormuz is being maintained, and warned that any violation would be met with a “decisive response.”

News.Az