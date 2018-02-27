Azerbaijan's Embassy participates in 23rd art and agricultural fair in Croatia's Virovitica

+ ↺ − 16 px

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Croatia took part in the 23rd art and agricultural fair held by "ViroExpo 2018" company.

The booklets reflecting various sectors of Azerbaijan's economy, investment and agricultural opportunities, souvenirs and wares reflecting our national culture, art and traditions, imprints on Azerbaijani carpets, translated brochures of "Azerbaijan Export Catalog", Azerbaijani wine and rice samples were distributed to guests.

More than 700 companies from 29 countries participated in the fair attended by Prime Minister of Croatia A.Plenkovic, Minister of Economy M.Dalic, Minister of Agriculture T.Tolusic and other officials. About 30 thousand people visited the exhibition. Montenegro, Czech Republic, France, India, Italy, China, Macedonia, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Turkey, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden and Ukraine were represented. This year Albania was the partner country in ViroExpo 2018.

It should be noted that ViroExpo fair is held with the support of the Croatian Presidential Office, Government, Economy, Tourism and Agriculture Ministry.

