Azerbaijan's importance in the field of energy security increased: Turkish Top Diplomat

"Although Türkiye is a country dependent on abroad in the field of energy, it has become one of the most important countries in this field," said Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister of Türkiye , News.az reports.

Turkish Top diplomat noted that for a long time, Türkiye has implemented important projects to become a center in the field of energy: "Thanks to these projects, Western Europe and the Balkan countries have hope for us, for Azerbaijan. The importance of Azerbaijan has increased".

Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, the importance of the Middle Corridor passing through the territory of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Central Asian countries increased and that these countries should cooperate more closely.





News.Az