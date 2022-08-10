Azerbaijan’s inflation increases by 13%

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-July of 2022, the consumer prices index made up 113 percent in comparison to the same period of 2021, News. az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

During that period food products, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 18.7 percent, non-food products by 7 percent, and paid services to the population by 10.1 percent. In July of the current year consumer prices made up 100.5 percent in comparison to the previous month, and 113,7 percent in comparison to July of the previous year.

News.Az