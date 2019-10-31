Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology calls public to be active in planting 650,000 trees

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Planting trees is not enough. For the successful growth of trees, timely agro technical care for forest zones is required. It is also necessary to conduct moni

“A total of 650,000 trees will be planted in one day in our republic at the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi. All of the trees that will be planted in the predetermined areas have been cultivated in the sapling fields of Azerbaijan Greenery and Landscape Structure OJSC and Forestry Center,” he added.

Initiated by Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, “Let’s plant 650,000 trees” project aims to promote the legacy of Imadaddin Nasimi all over the world. Public figures, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, executive authorities, non-governmental organizations, and young volunteers will join the initiative.

Planting 650,000 trees in the country in one day will help reduce 2,6 thousand cubic meters of CO2 emissions each year. This will also make a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 as a Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

