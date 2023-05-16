Azerbaijan’s mobile communication sector reaches new level of development: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mobile communication sector of Azerbaijan has reached a new level of development, said the country’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023 conference in Baku on Tuesday, the minister noted that the mobile communication sector in the country is experiencing rapid development.

“The development of mobile communication requires the creation of a stable infrastructure, competent specialists, as well as cybersecurity mechanisms. Some 4 out of 10 people in the world are not mobile internet users. In Azerbaijan, we continue to invest in broadband network infrastructure and by 2024 we will cover the entire country with the internet. We are also working on a project that will connect the internet from Central Asia to Europe,” Nabiyev said.

The minister said that there is a need for cybersecurity training in Azerbaijan, and work is underway in this direction in partnership with Israel.

News.Az