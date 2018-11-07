Azerbaijan’s new tourism brand presented in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been represented at an international tourism fair World Travel Market (WTM) 2018 in London.

As part of the fair, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board presented a marketing campaign “Take another look”, the country’s new tourism brand.

Addressing the presentation, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid informed the event participants of the new tourism brand.

In her remarks, Brand and Marketing Director of Azerbaijan Tourism Board Fidan Aliyeva highlighted Azerbaijan’s culture, history and the opportunities the country enjoys.

The presentation then was followed by a press conference on Azerbaijan’s tourism brand and potential.

Deputy chief executive officer of Azerbaijan Tourism Board Bahruz Asgarov informed the representatives of media and tourism companies of Shaki and Shamakhi cities of Azerbaijan, as well as the international competitions held in the country.

The event also featured a question and answer session.

News.Az

