Azerbaijan’s satellite operator inks partnership agreement with UAE company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos has signed a partnership agreement with HorizonSat company, another leading provider of telecommunications, internet and satellite services in the United Arab Emirates, the operator said on Friday.

According to this agreement, HorizonSat will provide data services to its customers in the Middle East and North African regions via the Azerspace-1 satellite. With the C-band of the Azerspace-1 satellite, HorizonSat will be able to serve more customers through its teleports.

“We are confident that this partnership with HorizonSat, a leading satellite services company, will be mutually beneficial. This cooperation is an indication of our desire to provide HorizonSat with highly reliable satellite services and it will enable us to implement important satellite related projects in the Middle East" said Mark Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer at Azercosmos.

“We appreciate our partnership with Azercosmos, which provides high quality satellite services to our customers. The favorable position of the Azerspace-1 satellite and efficient satellite solutions will provide reliable services to our customers," said Mostafa El Farouk, General Manager at HorizonSat.

News.Az