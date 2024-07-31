Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves reach $69.7 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves increased by 1.8% to $69.7 billion in the first half of 2024.

This is stated in data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, News.Az reports.According to the data, the foreign trade balance recorded a positive balance of $4 billion during the reporting period.Furthermore, the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves increased by 1.1 percent to $11.7 billion in the first six months of 2024.

News.Az