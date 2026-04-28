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Parcel delivery giants FedEx (FDX.N), opens new tab and UPS (UPS.N), opens new tab said on Tuesday they would return any tariff refunds to customers ​as the U.S. government begins to return the illegally collected ‌levies.

Thousands of companies rushed to file claims after a refund system that was set up to allow companies to recover tariffs ​from the U.S. government went live last week, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Parcel delivery giants FedEx (FDX.N), opens new tab and UPS (UPS.N), opens new tab said on Tuesday they would return any tariff refunds to customers ​as the U.S. government begins to return the illegally collected ‌levies.

Thousands of companies rushed to file claims after a refund system that was set up to allow companies to recover tariffs ​from the U.S. government went live last week.

About $166 billion in U.S. tariff collections are subject to potential refunds. The Trump administration's tariffs had upended global trade through 2025 and impacted ​the earnings of a wide range of companies, including ​logistics providers.

UPS CEO Carol Tome said in a post-earnings investor call ‌that ⁠the company had collected about $5 billion worth of tariffs from its customers.

"We are working with the Customs Border Protection to apply for those refunds. Our approach is to work ​with the U.S. ​government and ⁠not to sue the U.S. government," Tome said, referring to rival FedEx's February lawsuit.

"We think ​it's going to take some time before the ​Treasury ⁠remits money to us, but as soon as we get that money, we're going to remit it right back to ⁠our ​customers," she added.

FedEx, too, said it ​would issue refunds to customers "as soon as it begins receiving refunds from ​CBP."

News.Az