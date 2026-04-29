Russian strikes hit homes in Sumy and Kharkiv

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Russian forces launched overnight drone and missile attacks on civilian areas in northeastern Ukraine, leaving casualties and widespread damage in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, local officials said on Wednesday.

In the Sumy region, a strike on the Shostka community hit residential buildings and triggered large fires. A 60-year-old woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning, while two others were injured and required medical attention. Emergency teams evacuated residents from the affected buildings as flames spread through the area, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Regional authorities said the attack deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, with drones and at least one missile striking homes and surrounding neighborhoods.

In the Kharkiv region, multiple districts also came under fire. In the Slobidskyi district, explosions shattered windows in apartment blocks, while in the Nemyshlianskyi district, around ten private homes were damaged and one person was injured. Additional damage was reported in the Osnovianskyi district, where a hypermarket, vehicles, and public transport were hit.

The latest strikes come amid a broader wave of aerial attacks. Ukrainian officials said more than 100 drones were launched across the country overnight, with air defenses intercepting or disabling most of them.

Elsewhere, in the Zaporizhzhia region, two men were injured in a separate strike, while in Kryvyi Rih, attacks on infrastructure left one person dead and several others wounded.

The renewed assaults highlight the continued intensity of attacks on civilian areas, as Ukraine’s air defenses work to contain an ongoing barrage of drones and missiles across multiple regions.

News.Az