US, China, UK drive Singapore FDI inflows in 2025

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Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Singapore rose 8.4 percent year on year to 197 billion Singapore dollars (about 154.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, driven largely by higher equity capital, official data showed on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The increase was mainly supported by equity investments, which formed the bulk of total inflows, according to a statement from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

The United States, the Netherlands, Ireland, China and the United Kingdom were the top five source economies, together accounting for 46.8 percent of total inflows during the year.

By sector, finance and insurance remained the dominant recipient, making up 63.9 percent of total FDI inflows. Other key sectors included professional and administrative and support services, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and information and communications.

Combined, these five industries accounted for 96.2 percent of Singapore’s total FDI inflows in 2025.

News.Az