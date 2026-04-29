Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal: LAFC vs Toluca – preview, team news & predicted lineups

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The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals bring a high-stakes clash between Los Angeles FC and Deportivo Toluca FC, as MLS and Liga MX heavyweights battle for a place in the final.

The two-legged series is part of Concacaf’s premier club competition, which features top teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean competing for continental glory and a pathway to global tournaments, News.Az reports.

What is Concacaf?

Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) is the governing body for football in the region. It organizes major competitions such as the Concacaf Champions Cup, where clubs from MLS, Liga MX, and other leagues compete to be crowned regional champions.

Match details (First leg)

Fixture: LAFC vs Toluca

Competition: 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup – Semifinals (First Leg)

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, USA

Kick-off time: 22:30 ET (USA)

Baku time: 06:30 (next day)

Format: Two-legged tie (aggregate score decides finalist)

Second leg: Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, Mexico

The semifinal is played over two legs, with LAFC hosting the first match and Toluca hosting the return leg in Mexico. The winner on aggregate will advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup final scheduled for May 2026.

Team news

LAFC

LAFC arrive in strong form after a dominant quarterfinal run, including a 4–1 aggregate win over Cruz Azul. Their attack has been led by Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga, while David Martínez has provided key goals in knockout matches.

They will aim to use home advantage in Los Angeles to take a lead into the away leg in Mexico.

Injury/availability: No major new absences reported from the core attacking unit at this stage.

Toluca

Toluca, the reigning Liga MX champions, reached the semifinals after a strong 7–2 aggregate victory over LA Galaxy. Forward Paulinho has been their standout performer, scoring consistently throughout the tournament.

They return to this stage of the competition for the first time in over a decade and will rely on their experienced attacking structure and physical midfield presence.

Predicted lineups

LAFC (4-3-3)

GK: Hugo Lloris

DF: Sergi Palencia, Aaron Long, Jesus Murillo, Ryan Hollingshead

MF: Ilie Sánchez, Timothy Tillman, Mateusz Bogusz

FW: Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-min, David Martínez



Toluca (4-2-3-1)

GK: Tiago Volpi

DF: Jorge Rodríguez, Federico Pereira, Luan, Brian García

MF: Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza

AM: Jean Meneses, Alexis Vega, Jesús Angulo

FW: Paulinho

Tactical outlook

LAFC are expected to press high and rely on quick transitions through Son and Bouanga, while Toluca will likely look to stay compact and exploit counterattacks through Paulinho’s movement.

The first leg in Los Angeles could prove decisive, as both teams will aim to avoid conceding before the return fixture in Mexico’s altitude and hostile atmosphere.

Match context

This semifinal represents one of the most anticipated MLS vs Liga MX matchups of the 2026 campaign, with both clubs eyeing a place in the final and continental supremacy in Concacaf’s elite club competition.

News.Az