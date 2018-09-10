Azercell’s Barama Center extends the application deadline for the incubation program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taking into account the beginning of the new academic year and great enthusiasm towards startup sector demonstrated by students, Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of “Azercell Telecom” LLC has decided to extend the period of application for the third incubation program.

Any individual aspiring to join “Barama Innovation Program 2018” and turn his/her innovative idea into a business and make a successful career may get registered by filling in the online application form at gate.barama.az by September 30. Following the registration process, the projects submitted for the program will be evaluated by “Barama” Center and selected projects will be invited to the second stage, where the qualified teams will need to pitch their projects with a business plan. Later, the teams qualifying for the incubation program will get an opportunity to realize their projects at “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. At the end of the 6-month incubation program, the best startup will obtain a chance to conclude a contract in the amount of AZN 5,000 with Azercell as a corporate client of the developed product or service, and take part in one of the most famous conferences in technology world - The Next Web Conference - to be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. All expenses will be covered.

Information Technologies, Virtual games, Media, Medical Technologies (MedTech), Internet of Things (IoT), Financial Technologies (FinTech), Agricultural Technologies (AgTech), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing and Business Solutions are the preferred fields in the incubation program.

The program jointly carried out by “Barama” Center and “PASHA” Bank facilitates turning innovative ideas into startups while growing existing startups into successful businesses. Aimed at development of startups and digital ecosystem in the country, the project provides resident startups with free office support, professional consultation, training programs for the period of 6 months and gives them an opportunity to build strong relations with a professional business network. Please, visit www.barama.az to learn more about the terms and requirements.

News.Az

News.Az