Bahbak Hashemi-Nezhad and Farrokh Aman design Logma cafe in Hackney, East London - PHOTOS

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Designer Bahbak Hashemi-Nezhad and architect Farrokh Aman have created the interior for Logma, a new Iranian-Iraqi cafe in East London.

Drawing on their shared heritage, the duo avoided clichés to focus on the atmosphere of a contemporary bistro that blends Middle Eastern domesticity with a chic, communal dining experience, News.Az reports, citing Dezeen.

The space features a mix of traditional influences and modern touches, serving as a permanent home for a successful supper club series run by owners Ziad Halub and Farsin Rabiee.

News.Az