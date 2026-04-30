Bahbak Hashemi-Nezhad and Farrokh Aman design Logma cafe in Hackney, East London - PHOTOS
Photo: Dezeen
Designer Bahbak Hashemi-Nezhad and architect Farrokh Aman have created the interior for Logma, a new Iranian-Iraqi cafe in East London.
Drawing on their shared heritage, the duo avoided clichés to focus on the atmosphere of a contemporary bistro that blends Middle Eastern domesticity with a chic, communal dining experience, News.Az reports, citing Dezeen.
The space features a mix of traditional influences and modern touches, serving as a permanent home for a successful supper club series run by owners Ziad Halub and Farsin Rabiee.
By Leyla Şirinova