Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Austria business meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan-Austria business meeting has been held in Baku organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, AzerTag reports.

The event brought together more than 20 Austrian businessmen from the fields of energy, machine building, ICT, food, banking, pharmaceutical, and other sectors.

Addressing the event, Acting President of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev highlighted favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan. he invited Austrian businessmen to capitalize on these opportunities and cooperate with local entrepreneurs.

Trade Commissioner of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber for Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia Georg Karabaczek emphasized the importance of the meeting in terms of expanding ties between the business communities of the two countries. He mentioned that the Austrian delegation aims to boost direct contacts with Azerbaijani counterparts and familiarize themselves with the investment climate and business opportunities in the country.

The Austrian businessmen watched a presentation highlighting Azerbaijan's investment opportunities.

News.Az

News.Az