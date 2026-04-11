Iranian military ‘strongly’ denies US claim two ships transited through Hormuz

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We have a short statement from the spokesperson of the Iranian military’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

“The claim by the CENTCOM commander regarding the approach and entry of American vessels into the Strait of Hormuz is strongly denied,” the spokesperson said, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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“The initiative for the passage and movement of any vessel is in the hands of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

As we reported earlier, CENTCOM said two US vessels “transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s [IRGC]”.

News.Az