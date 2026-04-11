Netanyahu says Israel wants enduring ‘peace agreement’ with Lebanon
Source: Al-Jazeera
As we’ve reported, Israel has agreed to start formal negotiations with Lebanon next week, following weeks of fierce attacks and a ground invasion into parts of the country.
In a video address, Netanyahu said Israel is open to a peace deal with the country, but only if such a deal is long-lasting and Hezbollah’s weapons are “dismantled”, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
“Lebanon has approached us. In the past month, it has reached out several times to begin direct peace talks,” said Netanyahu.
“I have given my approval, but on two conditions: We want the dismantling of Hezbollah’s weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations.”
By Faig Mahmudov