Netanyahu says Israel wants enduring ‘peace agreement’ with Lebanon

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As we’ve reported, Israel has agreed to start formal negotiations with Lebanon next week, following weeks of fierce attacks and a ground invasion into parts of the country.

In a video address, Netanyahu said Israel is open to a peace deal with the country, but only if such a deal is long-lasting and Hezbollah’s weapons are “dismantled”, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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“Lebanon has approached us. In the past month, it has reached out several times to begin direct peace talks,” said Netanyahu.

“I have given my approval, but on two conditions: We want the dismantling of Hezbollah’s weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations.”

News.Az