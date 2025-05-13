Baku hosts IATA's Aviation Energy Forum

Held for the first time in the Caucasus and Caspian region, the Forum will run until May 15, News.Az reports, citing local media.

AEF is one of the most prestigious global platforms dedicated to the topics of energy and sustainability in the aviation industry.

The Forum will focus on discussing critical issues in aviation and defining future energy strategies. It will also play a significant role in strengthening Azerbaijan's international position in the aviation and energy sectors and expanding global cooperation. For AZAL, the forum represents a vital opportunity to underscore the country’s aviation diplomacy and energy agenda on the international stage.

Addressing the opening ceremony, AZAL President Samir Rzayev highlighted the importance of hosting AEF, one of the most prestigious events in the international aviation fuel industry.

The Forum brings together representatives from around 60 countries and more than 70 airlines, totaling nearly 800 registered participants.

Within the framework of AEF, participants will engage in panel discussions on aviation and energy, participate in commercial and technical sessions, and meet exhibitors and sponsors, gaining opportunities for knowledge exchange and future collaboration.

As the premier industry meeting for the world’s aviation fuel community, AEF is by invitation only for IATA Members and IATA Strategic Partners involved in the fuel sector.