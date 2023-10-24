Baku hosts third Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue on the topic “Results of the 2023 Global SDG Summit and the role of Supreme Audit Institutions in the SGD implementation” kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The dialogue will be co-chaired by the Chairman of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development, the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan and the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan.

The third SDG Dialogue will focus on the trends of SDG financing in Azerbaijan, as well as the role of supreme audit institutions in monitoring the effectiveness of public spending for the SDGs.

News.Az