Baku Marathon 2026 hosts record 25,000 participants on new 42km route

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The ninth edition of the Baku Marathon, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, marked a historic milestone today by introducing its first-ever full 42-kilometer course.

A massive crowd of 25,000 participants gathered at the starting line at National Flag Square to compete in an event designed to promote sports development and healthy lifestyles, News.Az reports, citing APA.Az.

In addition to Azerbaijani citizens, the race drew runners from the United States, Germany, Great Britain, Turkey, and China, among many other nations. The marathon also maintained its tradition of inclusivity, welcoming athletes with physical disabilities and Down syndrome.

The 2026 route was significantly more ambitious than previous years, extending past traditional city landmarks like the Seaside Boulevard and White City to a grand finish line at the Sea Breeze resort. To accommodate different fitness levels, organizers established intermediate finish points at the 10-kilometer mark in Sevgi Park and a 21-kilometer half-marathon mark near Boyukshor Lake. Along the way, participants were supported by various motivation zones, DJ performances, and medical points, ensuring a high-energy atmosphere throughout the capital.

Beyond the competition, the event featured a massive entertainment program under the slogan "Even if you don't run, don't miss the fun." The start was celebrated with a sailboat parade in the Caspian Sea and a paraglider flight over the athletes, while the festival area offered sports games like volleyball, badminton, and capoeira. Live concerts by popular artists ran from morning until evening at both the start and finish locations, turning the sporting event into a city-wide celebration.

The marathon concluded with an official awards ceremony at Sea Breeze, where winners in the 42-kilometer category received substantial cash prizes. The first-place male and female finishers were awarded 6,000 AZN each, while second and third place took home 4,000 AZN and 2,000 AZN respectively. All participants who completed the full marathon received medals, and special recognition was given to the fastest students, the most veteran runners, and top corporate participants, solidifying the event's status as a premier international sporting tradition.

News.Az