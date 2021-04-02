Baku shows fragments of Iskander missile used by Armenia against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku shows fragments of Iskander missile used by Armenia against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku shows fragments of Iskander missile used by Armenia against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fragments of the Iskandar missile, which Armenia used against Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War, were on display in Baku on Friday.

The missile fragments were exhibited by representatives of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the site of Azerlandshaft OJSC.

The fragments of the missile were found during an operation carried out by the agency on March 15 to clear the territories of Azerbaijani Shusha city of mines and unexploded ordnance.

News.Az