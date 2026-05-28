Peru’s capital fountains lit up in Azerbaijan’s flag colors

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A special video projection dedicated to May 28, Independence Day, was showcased at the “Circuito Mágico del Agua” park, one of the most renowned recreational attractions in Lima, Peru’s capital city.

The musical fountains were illuminated in the colors of the Flag of Azerbaijan using special laser lighting technology, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Videos regarding Azerbaijan's Independence Day were shown to the city residents visiting the park, and works by Azerbaijani composers were played. The videos presented images reflecting Azerbaijan's rich historical, cultural, and religious-architectural heritage, its tourism opportunities, the "Khari Bulbul" International Music Festival, as well as the unity of historical and modern architectural styles of the city of Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan within the framework of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" declared in Azerbaijan.

The display was received with great interest and appreciation by the numerous guests of the park.

News.Az