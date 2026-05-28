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Türkiye says it wholeheartedly shares Azerbaijan’s pride and joy

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Türkiye says it wholeheartedly shares Azerbaijan’s pride and joy
Credit: Azernews

“We heartily share the pride and joy of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye said in a post shared on the occasion of May 28 – Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day to brotherly Azerbaijan," the post reads, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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