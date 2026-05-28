President Ilham Aliyev inspects private houses designated for servicemen in Khojaly

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On May 28, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev visited renovated private homes in the village of Dashbulag, Khojaly district, prepared for Ministry of Defense servicemen.

The head of state was briefed on the developments, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A total of 191 private houses are located in the area. Of these, 1 is a two-room house, 70 are three-room houses, 93 are four-room houses, 8 are five-room houses, and 1 is an eight-room house. In addition, the area includes 18 two-story seven-room houses.

Necessary conditions have been created in the houses to ensure comfortable living and recreation for residents. The homes have been supplied with electricity and gas.

Infrastructure and communication projects, including the reconstruction of internal neighborhood roads, have also been implemented in the area. In addition, a park and a Flag square have been established for residents’ recreation.

News.Az