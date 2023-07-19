Baku to host ADEX international defense exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2024, Baku will host the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX, the largest event dedicated to the defense industry in the region.

The exhibition to be held on September 24-26 will mark its 5th anniversary, News.Az reports.

The 14th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment “Securex Caspian” will be held in parallel with the ADEX exhibition. The exhibitions will be organized at Baku Expo Center.

The exhibition is held on the initiative and with the organisational support of the Ministry of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan and support of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The organizer of the exhibition is the Caspian Event Organisers.

The exhibition ADEX is visited by high-ranking officials from different countries. Traditionally, Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, gets acquainted with the exhibitions ADEX and Securex Caspian. Besides the head of state, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Madat Guliyev, Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibitions in 2022.

The Azerbaijani government pays special attention to strengthening the country's defense capability and ensuring national security, and the expenses related to these areas remain the main priority expenses of the state budget. More than 5 billion manats have been allocated from the state budget for defense and national security expenses in 2022. In the state budget of 2023, 5.3 billion funds were approved for expenses in this direction. This is 200 million manats more compared to last year, and 17.1 percent more than 2021.

ADEX is a large-scale demonstration of the strength and power of the industrial defense complex of the Republic of Azerbaijan and global companies and creates conditions for constructive communication, exchange of experience, and establishment of effective relations between local and foreign specialists in the military and technical field. Specialists visiting the event will be able to familiarize themselves with the innovations in the defense complex presented by companies of different countries, as well as with the purchasing potential of Azerbaijan's power structures.

This exhibition is the ideal platform for the presentation of naval, air, land, and homeland security products. ADEX also provides opportunities for exhibitors, visitors, and industry experts to exchange experiences and upgrade products to meet the needs of the regional defense industry market.

ADEX 2022 was attended by 33 military delegations representing 33 countries, including 150 official representatives. There were 208 companies and 10 national groups and 8,967 professional visitors. The group of high-ranking guests who visited ADEX included the Chief of General Staff of the Republic of Turkey, the Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Rwanda, and other officials.

The exhibition ADEX 2024 is planned to feature aircraft and aviation systems, naval ships and systems, armored combat vehicles, military laboratories, military educational institutions, logistics services, electronic systems, C4ISR, optronic tools and systems, unmanned systems, military clothing and equipment, weapons and ammunition, simulators and training systems, radiation, chemical and biological protection equipment (CBRE), military organizations, export promotion companies, and other sectors.

The 14th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment “Securex Caspian” will be held in parallel with ADEX, presenting promising examples of equipment, integrated protection systems, and materials for law enforcement, border, rescue, firefighting, and special services.

The “Securex Caspian” Exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This exhibition is a platform that will contribute to the creation of favorable conditions for the development of cooperation, sharing experiences, and helping to solve applied problems to ensure the domestic security of the state and society.

During the exhibition, expert and forensic equipment and systems, operational and search equipment, access control, management, and information security systems, security services, emergency and rescue products and equipment, security training, video surveillance systems, special uniform and equipment, firefighting equipment, and other types of products will be featured.

News.Az